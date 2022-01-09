Rebounds, turnovers keep Huskers alive, but Iowa dominates final minutes to win

LINCOLN — The largest crowd of the year wasn’t quite enough to fuel Nebraska women's basketball to back-to-back wins over ranked opponents.

Nebraska fell 95-86 to No. 22 Iowa on Sunday.

A win after the Huskers’ shellacking of No. 8 Michigan on Tuesday likely would have guaranteed a spot in the AP Top 25. Instead, Nebraska falls to 2-2 in Big Ten play with just its second loss of the season.

The Huskers trailed for much of the game but remained within striking distance even as the Hawkeyes made two-thirds of their shots through much of the first three quarters. Although its lead hovered around one to two possessions for most of the game, Iowa (8-4, 2-1) led for over 38 minutes.

Nebraska finally took a 79-78 lead with 6:41 left in the game off a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin, and the crowd reached a crescendo as the Huskers capped a 7-0 run. But the Hawkeyes quickly wrested back control with a 10-2 run. Soon after, Iowa center Monika Cziznano landed the final blow with back-to-back lay-ins to go up eight. The Hawkeyes made four of their final five shots, while Nebraska made one of its last nine.