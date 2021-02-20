Retired Taylor Kissinger has found a new role with Nebraska women's basketball

“I was given the opportunity to still be around the team and be with some of my best friends,” she said. “I am grateful for that opportunity that I was able to learn from a great coaching staff and still be a part of the program as much as I can be.”

Kissinger was a part of coach Amy Williams' first recruiting class at NU. The five-star recruit grew up in Minden, Nebraska, population 2,800.

“Growing up in Nebraska, you always dreamed about wearing that scarlet and cream, and I was able to fulfill my dreams as a little girl for at least a couple of years,” she said. “Even though it was one of the hardest decisions, I'm glad that I made that decision to come here, and it was even harder to retire.”

The 6-foot-1 former guard/forward said she was able to help build the foundation and culture that Williams strived for in her first season and has seen it through.

“I guess you can even see that now — with the team that we have and how close we are together — that we're getting back to that culture, the Nebraska way,” Kissinger said.