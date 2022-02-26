Sam Haiby loves sports, but Nebraska's clutch performer also embraces being a role model

LINCOLN — Sports have been the cornerstone of Sam Haiby’s life, and Nebraska's three-year starting guard never hesitated to make that known.

It was picture day at Haiby’s elementary school in Moorhead, Minnesota, and the third-grader found a way to sneak a baseball cap into her class pictures. Much to the surprise of her parents, Jay and Janet.

“You know she’s got her baseball cap on,” Jay said. “She had to have that.”

Haiby fell in love with sports in part because of her older brother Andrew. Jay and Janet adopted both as infants separately, 2½ years apart, in different states.

Growing up, Haiby looked up to Andrew and wanted to take up the same up hobbies and sports he did. Soon she was involved in skateboarding, baseball, basketball, hockey and more.

She was especially drawn to baseball.

“I was a huge baseball kid growing up with my brother playing,” she said. “He’s older than me, so I wanted to be like him.”

In the spring of 2017, she became the first girl to throw a scoreless inning in a Minnesota high school baseball game. She also was the first to throw a pitch — male or female — in U.S. Bank Stadium, home of NFL's Minnesota Vikings.

“It was cool,” she said. “I guess growing up playing it wasn’t really something that I thought was super special or out of the ordinary. I was just accepted with my friends.”

As much as she enjoyed baseball, by the sixth grade it become clear that basketball was her true passion and something that she could compete in at the next level.

When it was time to start the recruiting process, Nebraska wasn’t necessarily on her radar. But she soon saw she could spend her collegiate years in Lincoln.

“As soon as I got here and got on campus, I fell in love instantly,” she said. “I think I took two visits here and I know this is where I wanted to be.”

Haiby chose the Huskers over a plethora of other colleges, including Minnesota.

Now in her fourth year at Nebraska, she has helped propel the Huskers to a 21-win season and the brink of an NCAA tournament bid. But her time in Lincoln hasn’t always been smooth.

Haiby dealt with a shoulder injury this season that kept her out a couple of games, but her father said that doesn’t keep her from playing.

“She’s definitely dinged up,” he said. “She battles through. She’s a toughie. There’s a time to deal with that and there’s a time to deal with the here and now and compete.”

Haiby is averaging 10.6 points per game and is constantly providing a spark for the team. Come the fourth quarter of tight games, it seems Haiby is the one driving to the rim or getting a big defensive stop.

Haiby credits how the team plays for her late-game streaks.

“Just the cohesiveness of the team. Everyone’s doing different things in different areas,” she said. “Whether it’s scoring, rebounding or assists, just knowing that even if you’re not putting the basketball in the hole that night, there’s still other ways you can contribute to the team.”

While her play speaks for itself, her impact on the Nebraska community isn’t limited to the court.

This season, Haiby has served as one of the team captains and makes it a point of emphasis to be a role model for many younger fans watching on TV or in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“It’s super cool to see that little kids are watching that, looking up to it and aspiring to do something that I’ve done,” she said. “As long as I can just keep doing what I’m doing and they see it as something as great or cool, I’m happy to keep doing it.”

On Sunday, Nebraska will be celebrating Senior Day for Haiby, Bella Cravens and MiCole Cayton.

Though Haiby is taking part in the festivities, she can return for an extra season since the NCAA stopped all eligibility clocks for a year due to the pandemic. Haiby said she hasn’t decided yet whether she will return for a fifth season.

No matter the decision, when it does come time for her to say goodbye to the university and the program, she hopes she is remembered by fans and the community as a player who left it all on the court.

“The hard work. Seeing it pay off when the fans are watching and those fourth quarters,” Haiby said. “I think it’s pretty special to see that my teammates, coaches, fans can rely on me during those times.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena TV | Radio: BTN, 105.9 FM Omaha, 107.3 FM Lincoln) PROJECTED STARTERS Northwestern (16-10, 8-7) F — Courtney Shaw, 6-0, Sr., 8.5 ppg G — Lauryn Satterwhite, 5-7, Sr., 7.1 G — Jillian Brown, 5-10, Fr., 7.9 G — Veronica Burton, 5-9, Sr., 17.5 G — Laya Hartman, 5-11, Jr., 7.5 Nebraska (21-7, 10-7) F/C — Alexis Markowski, 6-3, Fr., 12.9 F — Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, So., 10.8 G — Jaz Shelley, 5-9, So., 12.3 G — Allison Weidner, 5-10, Fr., 7.2 G — Sam Haiby, 5-9, Jr., 10.6

