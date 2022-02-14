Sam Haiby propels Nebraska to its signature win of the season in upset of No. 5 Indiana

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better time to have its signature win of the season.

Nebraska (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) took down the Big Ten-leading and No. 5-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (18-4, 10-2) 72-55 on Monday night in front of a raucous crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This is Nebraska’s second win against a ranked opponent this season. The first came against No. 8 Michigan on Jan. 4. This is also the first win against an AP top five team since Dec. 20, 2009, when the Huskers beat No. 5 LSU.

“The emotions are just — it’s hard to describe — it’s just rewarding, is what it is.” coach Amy Williams said. “I think, for me, it’s just rewarding because this team has worked hard, and they’ve been working hard to get over the hump (against) one of those teams that is really respected as one of the best in the country.”

Leading the Nebraska upset was junior guard Sam Haiby with 14 points, four assists and four rebounds. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley added 14 points in the upset.

Nebraska shot 28-61 (45.9%) and held the Hoosiers to 23-72 (31.9%).