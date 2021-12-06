Sam Haiby scores 10 points in fourth quarter as Huskers edge Minnesota

John Cook and Amy Williams share stories on recruiting Maggie Mendelson.
MINNEAPOLIS — Sam Haiby finished with 13 points and made some crucial shots in the fourth quarter Monday as Nebraska opened Big Ten play with a tight 70-67 win over Minnesota.
Haiby scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Huskers hang on. The Minnesota native made a pair of free throws with 3:11 left to tie the game at 61, then scored the Huskers' next six points to seal the win. She also recorded six assists and six rebounds.
The Huskers, who were receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, improved to 9-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.
Nebraska led by 10 midway through the third quarter before the Gophers (6-5, 0-1) went on an 8-0 run to cut the Huskers' lead to 50-49 entering the fourth quarter. The Gophers used a 7-0 run to grab the lead before Haiby took over down the stretch.
Jaz Shelley and Bella Cravens added 15 points each, and Isabelle Bourne chipped in 10 points for the Huskers.
Kadiatou Sissoko finished with 25 points for the Gophers.
Nebraska returns to nonconference play Saturday with a game against Indiana State at 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Photos: Nebraska women's basketball hosts Creighton
Nebraska's Allison Weidner (3) moves down the court ahead of Creighton's Tatum Rembao (2) and Molly Mogensen (21) in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (40) fights for the ball while bookended between Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) and Rachael Saunders (13) in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska's Ruby Porter (11) passes the ball in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Creighton head coach Jim Flanery and Nebraska head coach Amy Williams chat before the start of the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Creighton's Mallory Brake (14) and Nebraska's Kendall Coley (32) both go up for the ball in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) moves down the court in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty (15), Allison Weidner (3), Whitney Brown (10) and Ruby Porter (11) celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (40) goes up against Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) and Lauren Jensen (15) in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) eyes the ball in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
The Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Creighton's Rachael Saunders (13) grabs the rebound in front of Nebraska's Allison Weidner (3) in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) slams into Creighton's Tatum Rembao (2) in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Creighton's Tatum Rembao (2) celebrates a play in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams and some of her assistant coaches react to a penalty in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) goes for the hoop over Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) in the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Nebraska's Whitney Brown (10) watches the scoreboard in the fourth quarter of the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Creighton head coach Jim Flanery talks to his team between quarters of the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) celebrates with her team after winning the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Nebraska's MiCole Cayton (5) and her team celebrate after winning the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
Nebraska's Ruby Porter (11) high-fives fans following the Creighton vs. Nebraska women's basketball game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers won the game 67-62.
