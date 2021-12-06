Sam Haiby scores 10 points in fourth quarter as Huskers edge Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Sam Haiby finished with 13 points and made some crucial shots in the fourth quarter Monday as Nebraska opened Big Ten play with a tight 70-67 win over Minnesota.

Haiby scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Huskers hang on. The Minnesota native made a pair of free throws with 3:11 left to tie the game at 61, then scored the Huskers' next six points to seal the win. She also recorded six assists and six rebounds.

The Huskers, who were receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll Monday, improved to 9-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska led by 10 midway through the third quarter before the Gophers (6-5, 0-1) went on an 8-0 run to cut the Huskers' lead to 50-49 entering the fourth quarter. The Gophers used a 7-0 run to grab the lead before Haiby took over down the stretch.

Jaz Shelley and Bella Cravens added 15 points each, and Isabelle Bourne chipped in 10 points for the Huskers.

Kadiatou Sissoko finished with 25 points for the Gophers.

Nebraska returns to nonconference play Saturday with a game against Indiana State at 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.