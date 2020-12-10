Sam Haiby scores career-high 33 points in Nebraska women's win over Illinois

Nebraska outscored Illinois 15-5 over the final 3½ minutes to earn a 78-72 victory in its Big Ten women’s basketball opener Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Junior guard Sam Haiby scored a career-high 33 points for the Huskers and sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne added a career-high 21. Junior transfer Bella Cravens contributed 16 rebounds in her first career start.
The Huskers (3-0) visit Creighton at 5 p.m. Monday.
