Sam Haiby's last-second shot helps Huskers upset No. 15 Northwestern

LINCOLN — With just eight players available, the Nebraska women's basketball team pulled off one of its biggest wins in years.

The Huskers upset No. 15 Northwestern 65-63 at Pinnacle Bank Arena when guard Sam Haiby, who'd missed much of the fourth quarter with a lower leg injury, returned and hit a putback layup at the buzzer to stun the Wildcats, who had erased the Huskers' seven-point lead with a series of steals and layups.

Haiby finished with 19 points. Ashley Scoggin and Isabelle Bourne each added 11 as NU hit 9 of 20 from the 3-point range. The Huskers dominated Northwestern on the boards, 47-35, grabbing 15 offensive boards. Nebraska also benefited from a cold night of shooting from Northwestern, which shot 35.3% from the floor.

The Wildcats' final shot, from guard Lindsey Pulliam, was the puzzling. Instead of holding for the final shot of the game — which Northwestern could have done — Pulliam took a mid-range jumper with 23 seconds left. Haiby rebounded the miss and held for the final play.

On it, Haiby drove to her right and missed a layup short. She got the ball back, though, and flipped it over her head into the hoop. She released the ball with 0.5 seconds on the clock — more than enough time.