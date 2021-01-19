 Skip to main content
Scoring drought dooms Nebraska women in loss to Minnesota
Scoring drought dooms Nebraska women in loss to Minnesota

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women were unable to overcome a scoring drought, which lasted the length of the fourth quarter, in their loss 76-71 to Minnesota.

After three top-25 wins of displaying impressive defensive skill, the Huskers’ demise comes by failing to produce offensively.

NU went 3 of 21 on field-goal attempts and their only three-pointer in the fourth quarter came from Haiby with 2.7 seconds remaining as Nebraska trailed 74-71.

Golden Gopher Gadiva Hubbard caught on fire scoring 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, completing 3 of 4 shots behind the arc.

Nebraska also struggled to rebound in the second quarter, giving Minnesota room for a comeback. The Golden Gophers outrebounded NU 14-7 in the second quarter.

Nebraska fended off a Minnesota comeback before heading into half time up 42-39. The Golden Gophers rebounded their shot four times on a single possession resulting in a three-pointer by Gadiva Hubbard. Her teammate Alexia Smith completed another shot behind the arc on Minnesota’s next possession, tying the game at 39-39.

Guard Sam Haiby got the inbound and charged down the court for a layup while getting fouled in the process. Haiby earned 10 of Nebraska’s 20 points in the first quarter but didn’t score in the second. She finished with a double-double (25 points and 12 rebounds), something she is getting very familiar with.

Guard Ashley Scoggin added 16 points.

Minnesota had four players score in the double digits: Hubbard (18), Jasmine Powell (15), Sara Scalia (14) and Klarke Sconiers (10).

