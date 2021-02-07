Scoring droughts plague Husker women while Rutgers shows no rust after COVID pause

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The turnover-prone Nebraska women lost their second straight game after three Scarlet Knights scored 15 or more points en route to Rutgers' 78-62 win.
Guard Sam Haiby had a team-high 20 points and forward Annika Stewart added 12 for the Huskers, who dropped to 9-7 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten.
After a 36-day, eight-game hiatus because of COVID-19, Rutgers didn't look fazed.
The Scarlet Knights began the game with a full-court press and forced back-to-back turnovers by Haiby by double-teaming and trapping her. They backed off the coverage in the second quarter, but Nebraska still had 10 turnovers in the first half compared with six for Rutgers.
NU’s five-minute scoring drought in the first quarter was ended with Haiby sailing in a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining. Nebraska was down 22-10 at the end of the first.
Rutgers forward Tekia Mack caught fire early, scoring 17 points in the first half. That's despite not scoring in the final eight minutes of the second quarter after being hit with a technical foul.
When Mack wasn’t scorching Nebraska’s defense, guard Diamond Johnson was. She had 13 first-half points and went 3 of 5 from behind the arc. Two Johnson 3-pointers extended Rutgers' lead to 38-28 after Nebraska closed the gap to 32-28 behind 3s by Haiby and Ashley Scoggin.
The Huskers trailed 43-31 at the break. Scoggin had eight points. Haiby added seven points and three rebounds.
Out of the halftime, NU didn’t score a field goal until Scoggin hit a jumper with 4:19 left in the third. Haiby hit 4 of 4 free throws in the first six minutes.
But Stewart kept Nebraska in the game with eight third-quarter points, including shooting 2 of 2 behind the arc. She finished with 12 points. Haiby heated up in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of her 20 points.
Scoggin finished with 10 points. Center Kate Cain, who averages 10 points per game and seven rebounds, had four points and two rebounds.
Mack had a game-high 26 points with four rebounds and four assists for Rutgers. Johnson added 22 points, and Arella Guirantes had 17 points and six assists.