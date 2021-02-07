Scoring droughts plague Husker women while Rutgers shows no rust after COVID pause

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The turnover-prone Nebraska women lost their second straight game after three Scarlet Knights scored 15 or more points en route to Rutgers' 78-62 win.

Guard Sam Haiby had a team-high 20 points and forward Annika Stewart added 12 for the Huskers, who dropped to 9-7 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten.

After a 36-day, eight-game hiatus because of COVID-19, Rutgers didn't look fazed.

The Scarlet Knights began the game with a full-court press and forced back-to-back turnovers by Haiby by double-teaming and trapping her. They backed off the coverage in the second quarter, but Nebraska still had 10 turnovers in the first half compared with six for Rutgers.

NU’s five-minute scoring drought in the first quarter was ended with Haiby sailing in a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining. Nebraska was down 22-10 at the end of the first.

Rutgers forward Tekia Mack caught fire early, scoring 17 points in the first half. That's despite not scoring in the final eight minutes of the second quarter after being hit with a technical foul.