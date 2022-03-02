Shatel: Alexis Markowski is exceeding all expectations, and her dad has a front-row seat

LINCOLN — Boise was surprising. Beautiful city. Small arena.

Tyronn Lue led the charge. That was one the Huskers should have won.

Then there was the 1996 walk out. Freshman Andy Markowski was an unwitting part of it. He stayed. Ended up being one of NU’s best role players and leaders.

Oh, wait.

This column is about Alexis Markowski.

When I met Andy and Jaime Markowski recently in east Lincoln, the interview took a quick detour as scribe and former Husker forward reminisced about the old days.

But now it’s Alexis’ turn.

So far, so good. She’s a 6-foot-3 freshman center for the Nebraska women’s team. The Huskers are good. They’re on track to make the NCAA tournament.

And Alexis Markowski, the Big Ten freshman of the year, is a big reason.

There’s that name. Again.

It’s not unusual for me to find out that athletes I’ve covered have become parents, and have kids playing college ball now. That’s the price, or benefit, or age.

But it is unusual when they choose the same school, don the same uniform.

Andy Markowski could play. The kid from Ord was Handy Andy, a role player who did a little bit of everything. An effective sidekick to Lue and Venson Hamilton who won 79 games in his four years.

Alexis is better. Those are the old man’s words.

For a parent, the only thing better than watching your kid exceed your reach is getting a front-row seat to their career, period.

“It’s pretty cool,” Andy said of having Alexis play at Nebraska. “She’s exceeded expectations already. It’s been a lot of fun.”

How it all fell into place is even better.

Alexis grew up in a basketball family. There’s Andy. Mom Jaime played basketball growing up in Rapid City, South Dakota.

One of Jaime’s best friends was Becky Hammon, a former assistant with the San Antonio Spurs and new coach of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces.

Jaime went to NU. Met Andy. They married. Hammon was in their wedding. Basketball is not only in Alexis’ genes, it’s in her parents’ friends, too.

There are four Markowski kids. Adison, who is 5-8, is a junior at Lincoln Pius X. Eva, 5-10, is in eighth grade. Jake, 5-9, is in sixth.

Two parents. Four kids. One basketball.

When both parents play, and there are four kids who can hoop, there are 3-on-3 games. Epic games, I am told.

Then came COVID-19.

Alexis was a junior at Pius two years ago when the pandemic hit. She had just led her team to a state title and was recognized as the top player in Nebraska.

By then, Alexis had committed to South Dakota State. Good program. Her parents were thrilled. Andy wanted her to blaze her own trail, and she would be an impact player at SDSU.

But something would happen in those first few months of COVID. Folks quarantined. Schools were out. Families stayed in. Played games.

In the Markowski house, board games are played outside. With a basketball.

“We went to a park down the street from our house,” Jaime said. “Outdoor court, 3-on-3. We would try to divide up the teams evenly. It got real competitive."

Said Andy: “We had to change it up because it got vicious. It got very competitive. We played for two or three weeks straight.

“We had to make sure they understood ... sometimes we’d have to quit. We’re going home. They (kids) wouldn’t talk to each other.”

A lot of people had time to think during COVID, including Alexis.

She remembered her mom telling her that she and her dad would do their best to come watch her games at SDSU, but “you have younger siblings and they’re always going to be the priority.”

Then, during all those games, all the fights, and all that time when families would drive each other crazy, a lightning bolt hit Alexis.

“We are a very tight family,” Jaime said. “We were together for weeks at a time.

“Then one night (Alexis) said, I just don’t know that I want to miss watching them grow up. I want to be there, I want to be able to go to their stuff, support them.'”

Said Andy: “She started to understand, I’m going to miss this, I’m going to miss that. It was a realization that she wasn’t going to be part of the things we were doing.

“College kids have to grow up and move on. She wasn’t scared of that aspect of it. She still wanted us to be part of what we she doing.

“That’s why she re-opened her recruitment.”

Advantage, Amy Williams. The Husker coach had already been recruiting Alexis, and was upset when she committed to SDSU early in the process.

But Andy and Jaime had pledged to stay out of the way. Same when Alexis chose to play for the Huskers.

Andy never flashed his Scarlet and Cream. Never told her Dad's stories, the two-time team captain, the 1998 NCAA tournament, sweeping KU in 1999.

“She knows now,” Jaime said. “She wants to break all of his records.”

Said Andy: “She’s already had 16 points and 15 rebounds (against Rutgers). She was quick to point out that I didn’t make a 3-pointer and she did.

“Jeff Griesch (NU sports information assistant) feeds her much more information than she needs to know (laughs).”

Alexis, who leads NU in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (7.9), is just scratching the surface. She’s on her way to being a dominant player in the Big Ten.

Totally cool, huh Dad?

“I played a role,” Andy said. “Played with a lot of guts, found a way to help the team, defending, rebounder, leader. I was fortunate to come to Nebraska.

“She ribs me a little bit. I joked with her when she won her third Big Ten player of the week, that she had two more to go to match my five. She’s like, no way.

“She quickly googled it to find out I was lying. I didn’t have any. She exposed me that I wasn’t a great player.”

There’s a saying that parents want their kids to exceed them, have a better life.

It’s the truth. And I heard it in Andy Markowski’s voice, saw it in his eyes.

“She’ll beat all my records for scoring,” Markowski said. “I played in 124 games. Hopefully she’ll stay healthy and be able to do better than that.

“That’s our biggest concern, enjoy what you’re doing, be a good teammate, be part of a winning team.

“I never got an NCAA win, but it would be pretty cool to see your daughter do it. So I’ll live through her and enjoy that if they can get that.”

On the day we met, Andy, an assistant for the Pius girls team, excused himself to get ready for that night’s game. A special guest was coming.

Alexis was going to watch sister Adison.

For dads, these are the glory days.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.