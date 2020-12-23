Shorthanded Huskers fall short at Purdue, but four score in double figures

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four of Nebraska's starters scored in double figures, led by a career best from Isabelle Bourne. Yet hot-shooting Purdue thwarted the Huskers' bid for a road win in Wednesday's 83-72 victory.

Bourne made 10 of 17 shots from the field, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds in a career-high 38 minutes. Fellow sophomore Ashley Scoggin also matched her career-high with 16 points, but NU fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play.

Junior guard Sam Haiby also scored 16 while Kate Cain added 12. Forward Bella Cravens, the only starter not to score in double figures, led NU with 10 rebounds.

But with a seven-player rotation, the Huskers didn't get any points off the bench. The Boilermakers had a 32-0 edge in bench scoring and shot 30 of 63 (47.6%) from the field, including 10 of 22 (45.5%) from behind the arc.

Kayana Traylor led Purdue (5-2, 2-1) with 21 points to go with a game-high seven assists. Two-time All-Big Ten guard Karissa McLaughlin, playing her second game after offseason ankle surgery, scored 13 points in 13 minutes. She was 5 of 6 shooting and hit all three of her 3-point tries.

The Boilermakers also outrebounded Nebraska 40-30.