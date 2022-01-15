Slowing down Caitlin Clark is key in Nebraska's rematch with Iowa

LINCOLN — Caitlin Clark still isn’t hitting many of her 3-pointers. Over her last four games, Iowa’s star guard has made just 4 of 27 shots from beyond the arc.
Still, she averaged 32.3 points in those games and shot 52% from the floor. In a 95-86 win over Nebraska last week, she scored 31, dished out 12 assists and jawed with a massive crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
That’s what speed — and knack for finishing at the basket — can do for a player. Clark has both gifts and, in its one-week-later rematch with the Hawkeyes, Nebraska has to contend with it.
“We wanted to slow her down a little bit better than we did in transition,” NU coach Amy Williams said after the nine-point loss to Iowa last week. “I thought she did a really good job of just putting pressure on us right off the bat, just getting into alleys and into the paint early. We’re going to have to do a better job of that the next time around.”
Williams also said Nebraska (13-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten) has to find a way to limit Clark’s touches. Because she’s a point guard — and not a post like Michigan’s Naz Hillmon — that’s harder for the Huskers to do. If NU does that, it then has to hope the Iowa that missed all 15 of its 3-pointers on Thursday against Purdue shows up Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
In NU and Iowa’s first matchup, the Hawkeyes (9-4 and 3-1) hit 11 of 19 from 3. McKenna Warnock hit 7 of 9. In five games against the Huskers, Warnock has made 17 of 26, or 65%, from beyond the arc.
Nebraska managed 86 points in the first game thanks to ten steals and 23 offensive rebounds, which repeatedly led to transition and second-chance opportunities. The Huskers’ shooting struggled in both that game and the 72-65 trip to No. 6 Indiana, where NU made 40% of its shots.
A key question mark Sunday will be the availability and effectiveness of Nebraska guard Sam Haiby, who injured her right shoulder in the loss to the Hoosier. Haiby has played some of her best games against Iowa. If she’s limited, NU will ask more from reserve guards Allison Weidner, MiCole Cayton, Ruby Porter and Kendall Moriarty. Among backups, Weidner has proven plucky at the hoop while Cayton is the best on-ball defender.
Notes
» Iowa has won four straight in the series.
» NU guard Jaz Shelley now leads the team in points (13.8), rebounds (7.5) and assists (4.4). Forward Issie Bourne, shooting 51% for the season, is at 38.6% in league play, including 1 for 12 from the 3-point line. Guard Ashley Scoggin is hitting 46.2% of her 3s in Big Ten play.
» The Huskers, at 2-3 in the league, are in a major logjam in the middle of the Big Ten. Only one team, Indiana, remains undefeated in conference play. Wisconsin and Rutgers, which play each other Sunday, have yet to win a Big Ten game.
