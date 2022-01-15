Slowing down Caitlin Clark is key in Nebraska's rematch with Iowa

LINCOLN — Caitlin Clark still isn’t hitting many of her 3-pointers. Over her last four games, Iowa’s star guard has made just 4 of 27 shots from beyond the arc.

Still, she averaged 32.3 points in those games and shot 52% from the floor. In a 95-86 win over Nebraska last week, she scored 31, dished out 12 assists and jawed with a massive crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

That’s what speed — and knack for finishing at the basket — can do for a player. Clark has both gifts and, in its one-week-later rematch with the Hawkeyes, Nebraska has to contend with it.

“We wanted to slow her down a little bit better than we did in transition,” NU coach Amy Williams said after the nine-point loss to Iowa last week. “I thought she did a really good job of just putting pressure on us right off the bat, just getting into alleys and into the paint early. We’re going to have to do a better job of that the next time around.”