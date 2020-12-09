 Skip to main content
Sophomore guard Makenzie Helms leaves Husker women's basketball team
BASKETBALL

Sophomore guard Makenzie Helms leaves Husker women's basketball team

Makenzie Helms

Nebraska's Makenzie Helms had 10 points with three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes this season.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sophomore Makenzie Helms has left the Nebraska women's basketball program for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday.

“We wish Kenzie well in her future endeavors,” Husker coach Amy Williams said in a statement. “Our team is looking forward to opening Big Ten play against Illinois on Thursday.”

Helms appeared in NU's first two games this season. The 5-8 guard had 10 points, shooting 50% from the field, with three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes.

