Sophomore guard Makenzie Helms leaves Husker women's basketball team

Sophomore Makenzie Helms has left the Nebraska women's basketball program for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday.

“We wish Kenzie well in her future endeavors,” Husker coach Amy Williams said in a statement. “Our team is looking forward to opening Big Ten play against Illinois on Thursday.”

Helms appeared in NU's first two games this season. The 5-8 guard had 10 points, shooting 50% from the field, with three assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes.