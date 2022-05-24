Tatiana Popa no longer with Nebraska women's basketball

Center Tatiana Popa is no longer with the Nebraska women's basketball team, coach Amy Williams confirmed to The World-Herald on Tuesday.
The former four-star recruit redshirted during the 2021-22 season and did not appear in any games.
Nebraska is still looking to add a post player this offseason.
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon contributed to this report.
Photos: Nebraska, Iowa play for spot in Big Ten women's final
