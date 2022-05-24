 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Tatiana Popa no longer with Nebraska women's basketball

  Updated
Center Tatiana Popa is no longer with the Nebraska women's basketball team, coach Amy Williams confirmed to The World-Herald on Tuesday.

The former four-star recruit redshirted during the 2021-22 season and did not appear in any games.

Nebraska is still looking to add a post player this offseason.

World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon contributed to this report.

