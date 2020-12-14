Tatum Rembao and Temi Carda lead Creighton to victory over Nebraska

Creighton extended its winning streak over Nebraska to five games with a 78-62 victory Monday at Sokol Arena, handing the Huskers their first loss of the season.
Senior guards Tatum Rembao and Temi Carda controlled the game for the Jays (2-3), scoring 18 points apiece. Carda was 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and teammate Rachael Saunders was 3 for 7 as the Jays outscored the Huskers 39-12 from long range.
Sam Haiby scored 18 points for the Huskers (3-1). Kate Cain added 15.
The Jays visit third-ranked UConn at 5 p.m. Thursday. Nebraska visits No. 15 Indiana at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Photos: Creighton women host Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.