Tatum Rembao and Temi Carda lead Creighton to victory over Nebraska
BASKETBALL

Creighton's Tatum Rembao, right, dribbles around Nebraska's Whitney Brown at Sokol Arena on Monday, Dec. 14.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton extended its winning streak over Nebraska to five games with a 78-62 victory Monday at Sokol Arena, handing the Huskers their first loss of the season.

Senior guards Tatum Rembao and Temi Carda controlled the game for the Jays (2-3), scoring 18 points apiece. Carda was 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and teammate Rachael Saunders was 3 for 7 as the Jays outscored the Huskers 39-12 from long range.

Sam Haiby scored 18 points for the Huskers (3-1). Kate Cain added 15.

The Jays visit third-ranked UConn at 5 p.m. Thursday. Nebraska visits No. 15 Indiana at 3 p.m. Sunday.

