Third-quarter scoring explosion lifts Nebraska to a dominant win over Minnesota

LINCOLN — A third-quarter offensive eruption from the Huskers led them to a dominant victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday afternoon.

In the team’s second game without associate head coach Chuck Love and guard Ashley Scoggin, Nebraska (20-7, 9-7 Big Ten) was able to come out victorious against Minnesota (12, 16, 5-11) 93-70.

The Huskers, who blew a 13-point fourth-quarter lead in 84 seconds against Penn State on Thursday, played a more complete game in front of a large crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska got off to a strong first-quarter start, led by sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne and freshman guard Allison Weidner, who has replaced Scoggin in the starting lineup. Each finished the first frame with seven points.

Weidner went on to have her best game of the season, finishing with a career-high 23 points on 8-10 shooting. She went 3-3 from beyond the arc, setting a career high in 3-pointers made in one game. Bourne finished with 17 points.

The second quarter wasn’t as crisp for the Huskers on offense, as they shot just 6-16, but they were still able to extend their lead to 10 with 2:50 left in the half. Minnesota was then able to string together a good stretch of play, which included a 7-0 run to cut the Husker lead down to three.

Thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from guard MiCole Cayton to close out the half, the Huskers went into the locker rooms up seven.

Nebraska came out firing in the third quarter and jumped out to a 19-point lead with 5:58 left in the quarter, which included a 13-2 Husker run. Freshman forward Alexis Markowski helped spark the run with two 3-point plays.

Markowski had another strong performance, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Junior guard Sam Haiby also had a good third quarter to help Nebraska extend its lead to 71-47 by the end of the frame. Haiby finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Minnesota looked helpless on the defensive side of the ball and couldn’t stop the Huskers from scoring. Nebraska finished 11-17 from the field in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was much of the same. The Huskers offense continued to hum, and Minnesota never able to put together a stretch of play that threatened the Huskers. The Big Red, thanks to a shooting clip of 62% in the fourth, extended their lead to 23 points by the final buzzer.

Minnesota, who was led by junior guard Sara Scalia with 22 points, shot 44.1% from the field. The Huskers on the other hand, shot 54.1% from the field and 10-21 from beyond the arc.

The Huskers are back in action against Wisconsin (7-18, 4-11) on Wednesday in Madison. ​

