To earn win No. 12, Nebraska must get past Wyoming's Quinn Weidemann, a Westside grad

“The way that our team bonded and got along,” Weidemann said when asked what she remembered most about the Mountain West tourney run. “We’d always gotten along and bonded and been a close team, but we carried that over into how we played.”

This season, she’s averaging 9.9 points and two assists per game for a 4-4 Cowboy team that has played half of its games away from home. Wyoming returns a number of players from its NCAA tournament team while blending in newcomers, Weidemann said. Nebraska, off to a sizzling 11-0 start, is the toughest challenge yet.

“Their transition offense is really good — we’re going to have to stop transition — and they have really good shooters on the outside,” Weidemann said. “They also have really good posts. Being able to contain those players is going to be really important.”

Weidemann will have a big cheering section there for support.

“It’s going to be fun,” Weidemann said. “I’m excited.”

Notes