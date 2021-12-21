To earn win No. 12, Nebraska must get past Wyoming's Quinn Weidemann, a Westside grad

LINCOLN — Quinn Weidemann has a heck of a winning percentage on the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor. She played seven state tournament games with the Omaha Westside girls basketball team and won six.
Contest No. 8 comes Wednesday as Weidemann, now a senior at Wyoming, heads back to PBA for a high-noon game with undefeated Nebraska.
“It’ll be like high school,” Weidemann laughed Monday. She’ll have a giant cheering section, too — up to 30 family, friends and former Westside coaches. It’s a holiday homecoming for the three-year starter who, after a standout career at Westside, ventured eight hours west to play in Laramie. Despite small adjustments — sometimes, the mall shopping had to be done in Cheyenne or Ft. Collins, Colorado — Weidemann said she’s thrived at the Mountain West program.
“I really love Wyoming,” Weidemann said. “Basketball-wise, school-wise, it was a perfect fit for me personally. I know the town is a little smaller than I’m used to with Omaha, but I really have enjoyed living here. The people are great, love my teammates and coaches. Wyoming was the best fit.”
A member of The World-Herald’s all-decade girls basketball team, the 5-foot-9 Weidemann has been a good fit for the Cowboys, too. She’s hit more than 40% of her 3s in her career — this season, she’s at 46.7% — and made the Mountain West All-Defense team in 2021.
“Usually it’s the top-scoring guard,” Weidemann said of her defensive assignment. “If it’s a shooter, I’m usually chasing the shooter around a lot.”
Nebraska coach Amy Williams, when at South Dakota, hosted Weidemann on a recruiting trip.
“She’s a realty good athlete, to start with, and she’s worked incredibly hard to be a good basketball player,” Williams said. “A dangerous threat, one of their best 3-point shooters, and just knows how to play the game.”
In last year’s Mountain West tournament, opponents had to chase Weidemann around for a week in Las Vegas. Wyoming won four games in four days to capture the tourney crown and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Weidemann won Tournament MVP after averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds for the week.
“The way that our team bonded and got along,” Weidemann said when asked what she remembered most about the Mountain West tourney run. “We’d always gotten along and bonded and been a close team, but we carried that over into how we played.”
This season, she’s averaging 9.9 points and two assists per game for a 4-4 Cowboy team that has played half of its games away from home. Wyoming returns a number of players from its NCAA tournament team while blending in newcomers, Weidemann said. Nebraska, off to a sizzling 11-0 start, is the toughest challenge yet.
“Their transition offense is really good — we’re going to have to stop transition — and they have really good shooters on the outside,” Weidemann said. “They also have really good posts. Being able to contain those players is going to be really important.”
Weidemann will have a big cheering section there for support.
“It’s going to be fun,” Weidemann said. “I’m excited.”
Notes
» Williams said Wyoming is “methodical” in its execution with offensive actions, which include centers running off of staggered screens for 3-pointers. The Cowboys have a pack-line defense, and “do a great a job of getting you to take the shots they want you to take.”
» NU is tipping off at noon, Williams said, to give players a chance to travel home Wednesday night and spend all day at home Thursday. The Huskers will return Dec. 26, practice Monday Dec. 27 and start prep for the Dec. 30 game at Michigan State.
» The Huskers had their holiday party Monday night at Williams’ home, enjoying a few rounds of “White Elephant” gift exchange, where one person can swap out a gift for another.
“There may or may not have been tears shed about people stealing gifts,” Williams said.
