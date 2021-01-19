Top Husker WBB recruit Kendall Coley enrolls early, eligible to play this season

LINCOLN — Nebraska women's basketball's top recruit for the 2021 class is enrolling early and will appear on NU's bench Tuesday.
Kendall Coley — a 6-foot-2 forward from Minneapolis — hasn't practiced with the team and won't play when the Huskers take on the Gophers at 3 p.m.
But the national top-50 recruit will be available for action the rest of the season after graduating early from high school. The pandemic delayed girls basketball season in Minnesota, so Coley — who averaged 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds last season — is here now.
She won't lose a season of eligibility, either. Each athlete who plays this season is getting an extra year of eligibility to pursue for next season. Coley falls into that group after clearing NU's mandatory COVID-19 testing protocols over the weekend.
The versatile wing should be able to help the Huskers in a variety of ways as she's worked into the rotation, which has been hampered by multiple severe injuries.
“I’m a pretty consistent shooter, I’m pretty versatile,” Coley said last summer after she committed to NU. “I do need to get better at ball-handling and attacking the basket, but in practice I’m 80% accurate from midrange, and from the 3 my best is 60%. It’s always been something I’ve practiced a lot. My dad has always been focused on the right way to shoot, mechanics, and so we’ve gotten a lot of reps.”