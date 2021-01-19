Top Husker WBB recruit Kendall Coley enrolls early, eligible to play this season

“I’m a pretty consistent shooter, I’m pretty versatile,” Coley said last summer after she committed to NU. “I do need to get better at ball-handling and attacking the basket, but in practice I’m 80% accurate from midrange, and from the 3 my best is 60%. It’s always been something I’ve practiced a lot. My dad has always been focused on the right way to shoot, mechanics, and so we’ve gotten a lot of reps.”