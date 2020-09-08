 Skip to main content
Two Husker women's basketball recruits now ranked in ESPN's top 100
BASKETBALL

Two Husker women's basketball recruits now ranked in ESPN's top 100

Allison Weidner

Humphrey St. Francis guard Allison Weidner is the No. 80 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to ESPN. 

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

ESPN unveiled its new top 100 women's basketball recruits for the 2021 class, and Nebraska now has two commits rated among the best prospects in the sport. 

Forward Kendall Coley (St. Louis Park, Minnesota) entered the rankings at No. 49. Guard Allison Weidner (Humphrey St. Francis) rose from No. 96 to No. 80. Weidner averaged 25.2 points per game last season for the Class D-2 runner-up. 

Coley and Weidner are part of a five-player class that could be among the nation's top 20. They join guard Kendall Moriarty (Lisle, Illinois), center Tatiana Popa (Parkersburg, West Virginia) and forward Alexis Markowski (Lincoln Pius X) as the other commits in the 2021 class. 

