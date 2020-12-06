Two newcomers score in double figures as Huskers defeat Idaho State

LINCOLN — Newcomers Ashley Scoggin and Annika Stewart scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, as the Nebraska women’s basketball team beat Idaho State 64-51 on Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena to improve to 2-0 this season.

The Bengals, who returned their top nine scorers from a team that went 13-7 last season in the Big Sky Conference, made things difficult for Husker returnees Sam Haiby and Isabelle Bourne. Haiby, a 5-foot-9 guard, scored just six points but contributed 11 rebounds. Bourne scored 8 of her 9 points in the fourth quarter as the Huskers built their lead from six to 13.