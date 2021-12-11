Undefeated Nebraska beats Indiana State for tenth win of the season

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team became the first team in the nation this season to reach double digit wins with a 78-50 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

The Huskers, now 10-0, were led in scoring by freshman center and Alexis Markowski and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, the latter's fourth time in the past five games leading the team in scoring. She finished with 17 points to go with four assists.

Nebraska used a dominant second quarter to quickly push the lead to double digits en route to a 39-17 lead at halftime. Markowski was pivotal in that stretch, scoring eight of her 17 points in the second quarter.

The Huskers nearly doubled ISU’s field goal percentage (50% to 29.5%). The two teams matched up evenly on the glass, and both struggled to take care of the ball; Nebraska had 24 turnovers to the Sycamores’ 26. But the Huskers proved better able to capitalize off the turnovers and dominated on fast breaks and in the paint.

Nebraska showcased its depth as 10 women played double digit minutes and 13 total played, a common trend early this season.

The Huskers continue their nonconference slate at noon next Sunday when they host Drake.