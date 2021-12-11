Undefeated Nebraska defeats Indiana State for 10th win of the season

LINCOLN — Nebraska became the first team in the nation this season to reach double-digit wins with a 78-50 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

The Huskers, now 10-0, were led in scoring by freshman center Alexis Markowski and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, the fourth time in the last five games Shelley has led the team in scoring. She finished with 17 points and four assists.

Nebraska used a dominant second quarter to push its lead to double digits en route to a 39-17 halftime advantage. Markowski was pivotal in that stretch, scoring eight of her 17 points in the second quarter. The Lincoln Pius X grad finished with a career high in scoring, her first double-double and her first two made 3-point field goals as a Husker.

“Honestly it’s just a confidence thing for me,” Markowski said. “And I feel like it just keeps growing every game I play in a Husker jersey.”

The Huskers nearly doubled ISU’s field goal percentage (50% to 29.5%). But the teams matched up evenly on the glass, and both struggled to take care of the ball, with Nebraska recording 24 turnovers to the Sycamores’ 26. The Huskers were better at capitalizing off the turnovers and dominated on fast breaks and in the paint.