Undefeated Nebraska defeats Indiana State for 10th win of the season

LINCOLN — Nebraska became the first team in the nation this season to reach double-digit wins with a 78-50 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.
The Huskers, now 10-0, were led in scoring by freshman center Alexis Markowski and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, the fourth time in the last five games Shelley has led the team in scoring. She finished with 17 points and four assists.
Nebraska used a dominant second quarter to push its lead to double digits en route to a 39-17 halftime advantage. Markowski was pivotal in that stretch, scoring eight of her 17 points in the second quarter. The Lincoln Pius X grad finished with a career high in scoring, her first double-double and her first two made 3-point field goals as a Husker.
“Honestly it’s just a confidence thing for me,” Markowski said. “And I feel like it just keeps growing every game I play in a Husker jersey.”
The Huskers nearly doubled ISU’s field goal percentage (50% to 29.5%). But the teams matched up evenly on the glass, and both struggled to take care of the ball, with Nebraska recording 24 turnovers to the Sycamores’ 26. The Huskers were better at capitalizing off the turnovers and dominated on fast breaks and in the paint.
“Our team is really confident in transition, and we’re at our best when we’re able to play with pace,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “I think when we are able to force turnovers, that’s kind of a mindset that we have, to turn those into points. But most definitely need to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, getting shots at the rim so we can set our defense a little bit better.”
The game was stop-and-go with the abundance of turnovers and fouls. Williams credited Indiana State (3-6) for getting the Huskers out of rhythm, and Shelley voiced her disappointment with Nebraska’s performance in the rebounding and turnover battle.
“Definitely we’re happy with the win,” Shelley said. “This was probably one of our first games where it felt a little off.”
Still, they’ll take a 10th straight win this year. Williams, coaching South Dakota then, cited the 2013-14 season as the last time the Huskers won 10 straight, leading to a Sweet 16 season. But that streak came in the heart of Big Ten play whereas this team has only faced three power conference foes.
The last time Nebraska won its first 10 games of the season was in 2009-10. That season, the Huskers went on to win their first 30 games and finish the regular season undefeated before bowing out in the Sweet 16.
Against the Sycamores, Nebraska continued a season-long trend of showcasing its depth as 11 Huskers played double-digit minutes and 13 total saw time. Junior guard Sam Haiby provided a third double-figure scorer, finishing with 12 points.
The Huskers is off until next Sunday when it hosts Drake. Drake is 6-2 and has a win over Creighton.