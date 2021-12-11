Undefeated Nebraska defeats Indiana State for tenth win of the season

“Our team is really confident in transition, and we’re at our best when we’re able to play with pace,” coach Amy Williams said. “I think when we are able to force turnovers, that’s kind of a mindset that we have, to turn those into points. But most definitely need to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, getting shots at the rim so we can set our defense a little bit better.”

It made for a strange-feeling game despite a considerable margin of victory. The contest was stop-and-go with an abundance of turnovers and fouls. Williams credited Indiana State (3-6) for getting the Huskers out of their rhythm, and Shelley voiced disappointment with Nebraska’s performance in the rebounding and turnover battle.

“Definitely we’re happy with the win,” Shelley said. “This was probably one of our first games where it felt a little off.”

Still, they’ll take a 10th straight win this year. Williams, coaching South Dakota then, cited the 2013-14 season as the last time the Huskers won 10 straight, leading to a Sweet 16 season. But that streak came in the heat of Big Ten play whereas this team has only had to face three power conference foes thus far.