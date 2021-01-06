Upsets by Nebraska women's basketball team show 'practice' makes perfect

LINCOLN — How season-changing it can be, when players can absorb coaching and execute the game plan as designed.

For much of a frustrating December, as the Nebraska women’s basketball team struggled to a 3-3 start, the execution, especially with an injury-depleted team, left something to be desired, even when NU played hard. The Huskers left open shooters at Creighton and Indiana. Against Purdue, they struggled to get stops.

Nebraska had a long break for the holidays. And when the team came back, pulling off upsets against Northwestern and Rutgers, the execution matched the effort — especially on defense.

“We’ve done a good job of that in the last couple ballgames,” Williams said. “It’s something that we’ve had to really, really work on, to be honest with you.”

Here’s why: Of Nebraska, eight healthy players, five — Ashley Scoggin, Bella Cravens, Annika Stewart, Ruby Porter and Whitney Brown — are new to the program. Scoggin played junior college basketball. Stewart, Porter and Brown played in high school or club basketball. The level of detail and focus, Williams said, needed at the Big Ten level is an adjustment for newcomers.