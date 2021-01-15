With injuries and COVID, Husker women aim to handle the curveballs against No. 15 Ohio State

At the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams and her staff knew this season, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, would bring their team face-to-face with adversity.

So they embraced it.

“We just decided right then and there that we wanted our group to be the best in the country at handling the curveball,” Williams said.

The Huskers have since battled a pandemic, an in-season transfer and numerous injuries.

Despite the seemingly never-ending curveballs, they’ve defeated three out of their last four Big Ten opponents. NU fell to then-No. 15 Michigan 64-62.

And the fight continues as the Huskers (6-4, 4-3) take on No. 15 Ohio State (7-0, 3-0) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena on BTN.

Most recently, NU upset No. 23 Michigan State 68-64 in East Lansing. In an otherwise good win for the Huskers, forward Isabelle "Issie" Bourne crashed to the court, clutching her ankle in pain with under a minute left in the contest. The captain scored 18 points and averages 14 points per game.