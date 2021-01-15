With injuries and COVID, Husker women aim to handle the curveballs against No. 15 Ohio State

At the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams and her staff knew this season, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, would bring their team face-to-face with adversity.
So they embraced it.
“We just decided right then and there that we wanted our group to be the best in the country at handling the curveball,” Williams said.
The Huskers have since battled a pandemic, an in-season transfer and numerous injuries.
Despite the seemingly never-ending curveballs, they’ve defeated three out of their last four Big Ten opponents. NU fell to then-No. 15 Michigan 64-62.
And the fight continues as the Huskers (6-4, 4-3) take on No. 15 Ohio State (7-0, 3-0) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena on BTN.
Most recently, NU upset No. 23 Michigan State 68-64 in East Lansing. In an otherwise good win for the Huskers, forward Isabelle "Issie" Bourne crashed to the court, clutching her ankle in pain with under a minute left in the contest. The captain scored 18 points and averages 14 points per game.
“Even though we won, it was kind of like ‘dang’ because Issie was injured, and we were so worried about her and making sure that she was OK,” said guard Ashley Scoggin.
Bourne’s status adds to a sizable list of injured players. Taylor Kissinger medically retired during the off season, guard Nailah Dillard suffered a season-ending injury and guard MiCole Cayton is working back from an off-season knee surgery. Both guard Trinity Brady and guard Ruby Porter suffered ankle injuries. Porter has since returned.
Williams said whether Bourne will take the court against Ohio State is day-to-day.
If the 6-foot-2 sophomore doesn’t play against the Buckeyes on Saturday, Nebraska will need to replace a versatile forward who provides not only 7.3 rebounds per game but an offensive spark.
“She has fight and I think that we feed off of that,” Scoggin said. “She'll get a bucket when we need a bucket. And so everybody that sees Issie is like, ‘OK Issie's playing hard, we got to match her.’”
The other two captains, guard Sam Haiby and center Kate Cain, also inspire their teammates to play harder, according to Scoggin.
Bourne, Haiby and Cain are Nebraska’s three “staples”, according to Williams. Haiby recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds against the Spartans, earning her a second straight appearance on the Big Ten's weekly honor roll. Cain has a team-high 25 blocks and is the sixth player in Big Ten history to record 300 career blocks.
“Obviously, the fact that one of our most recent injuries came to one of those three captains will throw an additional hurdle into the mix,” Williams said. “We've leaned pretty heavily on really good leadership from those team captains.”
The Huskers take on an undefeated Ohio State coming off of a 84-82 overtime win over Iowa (8-3, 4-3) in Iowa City. The Buckeyes are the fourth No. 15 ranked opponent NU has faced this season (lost to Indiana, beat Northwestern, lost to Michigan).
Nebraska’s defense is on an uphill swing as they have held their last four opponents, who average more than 80 points per game, to less than 65 points. Ohio State averages 89.9 points per game and has yet to score less than 78 points in a contest.
While the Huskers facing another talented, ranked Big Ten team, their greatest challenge Saturday could be overcoming the loss of Bourne.
Williams said she has been asking each of her players all season, “Can you contribute a couple more points, a couple more rebounds?” in an attempt to combat the loss of production due to injury.
The question still stands and could be more prominent now than ever.