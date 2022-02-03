A huge weekend for Husker wrestling — No. 3 Michigan Friday, No. 1 Penn State Sunday

Ridge Lovett watches Husker fans stream into Pinnacle Bank Arena for basketball games and he can't help but envision what the first weekend of March will be like.
Nebraska is hosting the Big Ten wrestling tournament this season. Instead of the Devaney Center, where NU hosts duals, the conference meet will be in the more spacious PBA.
"It's going to be awesome. I live right across the street from Pinnacle Bank Arena," said Lovett, Nebraska's starter at 149 pounds who is ranked eighth nationally. "I'm looking forward to getting all that support and putting on a show and having all the other guys do the same."
Of the top 18 teams in the national poll, 10 are from the Big Ten. Nebraska is eighth.
February will serve as preparation for the league and national meets as the Huskers face the most challenging part of their schedule.
That begins this weekend when they host No. 3 Michigan on Friday and go to No. 1 Penn State on Sunday. No. 2 Iowa, which lost to Penn State last weekend before a crowd of nearly 15,000 in Iowa City, also will face the Huskers at Devaney on Feb. 20.
"Three of our last four matches are against the top three teams in the country. It's going to be great, we're looking forward to it," Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. "We have a competitive team and we're going to see where we're at."
Nebraska has six individuals ranked in the top 10 of weight classes, which means matches between highly ranked opponents will be plentiful this weekend.
Mikey Labriola, ranked fifth at 174, will face No. 6 Logan Massa of Michigan and then No. 1 Carter Starocci of Penn State. Last season at the league meet, Labriola beat Massa by major decision and lost to Starocci in sudden victory. Labriola placed third at Big Tens and at nationals.
"Mikey is just all-around tough," said Lovett, who is Labriola's roommate. "He's strong, he's flexible, he's athletic. He has all the things people talk about, and then his mental side is great. He goes into every match feeling confident, he believes in his stuff. He's just a frickin' competitor."
Labriola is from Easton, Pennsylvania, which is a couple hours east of State College.
"Mikey can't get caught up in going back to Pennsylvania," Manning said. "He just wants to shine every time. It doesn't matter that it's Penn State."
Both of Lovett's opponents this weekend are in the top 20, but he's also coming off an emotional win over No. 11 Yahya Thomas of Northwestern.
Thomas defeated Lovett last summer in a U23 tournament, and Thomas got three first-period takedowns in last month's meeting. But Lovett tied it in the second period, then he rode out Thomas in the third period for a 7-6 win — the difference was a riding-time point.
"It was good to get the win, especially after being down early. Giving up three takedowns in the first and then just being able to grind it out," Lovett said. "It gave me confidence in more than just my wrestling. It gave me confidence in my gas tank, being able to go the whole match and being able to break guys."
Added Manning about Lovett: "He provides great energy and a great spark for our team. … He's just working to be the best guy in the country."
Both weekend matches will be televised on BTN. The Michigan match starts at 8 p.m. Friday. The Penn State match is at 11 a.m. Sunday.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH