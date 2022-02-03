A huge weekend for Husker wrestling — No. 3 Michigan Friday, No. 1 Penn State Sunday

Ridge Lovett watches Husker fans stream into Pinnacle Bank Arena for basketball games and he can't help but envision what the first weekend of March will be like.

Nebraska is hosting the Big Ten wrestling tournament this season. Instead of the Devaney Center, where NU hosts duals, the conference meet will be in the more spacious PBA.

"It's going to be awesome. I live right across the street from Pinnacle Bank Arena," said Lovett, Nebraska's starter at 149 pounds who is ranked eighth nationally. "I'm looking forward to getting all that support and putting on a show and having all the other guys do the same."

Of the top 18 teams in the national poll, 10 are from the Big Ten. Nebraska is eighth.

February will serve as preparation for the league and national meets as the Huskers face the most challenging part of their schedule.

That begins this weekend when they host No. 3 Michigan on Friday and go to No. 1 Penn State on Sunday. No. 2 Iowa, which lost to Penn State last weekend before a crowd of nearly 15,000 in Iowa City, also will face the Huskers at Devaney on Feb. 20.