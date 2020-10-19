Alex Thomsen hopes win at senior nationals becomes springboard for Husker season

Alex Thomsen was back in his home state and back in his element last weekend, competing in Greco-Roman at the U.S. Senior National Wrestling Championships.

"I think I'm pretty good at any style I wrestle. But Greco I feel I have a good, natural feel for it," said Thomsen, a Husker sophomore who was a four-time state champion for Underwood, Iowa.

"It's all about mat awareness and where your stance is at all times. It's a chess match, if you think about it. I tend to do pretty well at chess matches. I really enjoy the style, I get to be creative in it."

Thomsen showed those skills by winning the 60 kg weight class at senior nationals, which took place just outside of Iowa City.

Thomsen was seeded ninth in the weight class. That didn't surprise Thomsen, and it didn't bother him, either.

"I hadn't wrestled Greco in four years. The guys (seeded) above me have been on World teams," said Thomsen, who won a Greco junior national title in Fargo, North Dakota, in 2017. "I knew I wouldn't get a very good seed, but it didn't matter to me. I was super calm, I stay collected and didn't let anything get to me."