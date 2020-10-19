Alex Thomsen hopes win at senior nationals becomes springboard for Husker season

Alex Thomsen was back in his home state and back in his element last weekend, competing in Greco-Roman at the U.S. Senior National Wrestling Championships.
"I think I'm pretty good at any style I wrestle. But Greco I feel I have a good, natural feel for it," said Thomsen, a Husker sophomore who was a four-time state champion for Underwood, Iowa.
"It's all about mat awareness and where your stance is at all times. It's a chess match, if you think about it. I tend to do pretty well at chess matches. I really enjoy the style, I get to be creative in it."
Thomsen showed those skills by winning the 60 kg weight class at senior nationals, which took place just outside of Iowa City.
Thomsen was seeded ninth in the weight class. That didn't surprise Thomsen, and it didn't bother him, either.
"I hadn't wrestled Greco in four years. The guys (seeded) above me have been on World teams," said Thomsen, who won a Greco junior national title in Fargo, North Dakota, in 2017. "I knew I wouldn't get a very good seed, but it didn't matter to me. I was super calm, I stay collected and didn't let anything get to me."
Thomsen opened with a technical fall before decisioning top-seeded Taylor Lamont 10-4 in the quarterfinals — Lamont had been a U23 World team member. After another technical fall in the semifinals, Thomsen edged Northern Colorado's Mosha Schwartz 5-3 in the final.
Thomsen outscored his four opponents 32-7 on his way to the gold medal. He said being able to train with his Husker teammates the past two months got him physically ready.
"I had such a good gas tank from wrestling the last seven or eight weeks," he said. "I just kept pushing the pace."
With the tournament in Iowa, Thomsen had family, friends and former club coaches in the stands. He hopes that win serves as a springboard into this season with the Huskers.
Thomsen had an up and down redshirt freshman season as the starter at 125 pounds, going 13-15. He was set to compete at the NCAA Championships before the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
"This was the win I really needed to get my confidence back. I had sort of a rough season last year, a lot of it was with my weight," Thomsen said. "This will give me confidence to put forth the extra effort and live the right lifestyle with training on and off the mat."
