Bennington's Kael Lauridsen commits to Nebraska wrestling

Bennington's Kael Lauridsen has committed to wrestle at Nebraska, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.
Lauridsen, a three-time Nebraska state champion, finished his junior season ranked No. 2 in the nation at 113 pounds, according to Intermat.
He is ranked as the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Photos: Nebraska state wrestling tournament championship matches
