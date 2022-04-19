 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
WRESTLING

Bennington's Kael Lauridsen commits to Nebraska wrestling

  • 0

Bennington's Kael Lauridsen has committed to wrestle at Nebraska, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Lauridsen, a three-time Nebraska state champion, finished his junior season ranked No. 2 in the nation at 113 pounds, according to Intermat.

He is ranked as the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2023 class.​

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert