Eric Schultz is lone Nebraska wrestler to advance to finals at Big Ten wresting tournament

LINCOLN — A field full of thoroughbreds turned into a three-horse race Saturday at the Big Ten wrestling tournament.

And it’s led by a dark horse, of sorts.

Third-ranked Michigan left Pinnacle Bank Arena as the day one leader, ahead of Penn State and Iowa, the top two teams in the nation, respectively. The three are separated by just seven points.

“I think the guys came out firing really well,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “There’s a lot of wrestling left. This is a close team race, and tomorrow’s another big day.”

Michigan hasn’t won a Big Ten team title since 1973, but will wake up Sunday in the pole position after an 8-0 quarterfinal round and five more wins in the evening's semifinals.

The Wolverine momentum — Bormet said his team won 15 or 16 straight matches at one point — carried them to a 4.5 point lead over Penn State.

The energy was apparent from the jump, as top-ranked 125-pounder Nick Suriano picked up a first-period pin to move one win away from a second Big Ten title. The Rutgers transfer, a 2019 national champion, missed the last two seasons.

“It’s good to be back,” Suriano said in a televised interview afterwards. “I’m not done yet. We’re getting better each match.”

Said Bormet: “He likes to battle. I think the bigger the moment is, the more ready, the more focused he gets.”

Suriano will be joined by teammates Will Lewan (157), Cameron Amine (165), Logan Massa (174) and Myles Amine (184) in Sunday’s finals.

The ninth-ranked Cameron Amine upset No. 4 Carson Kharchla of Ohio St with an overtime takedown.

Massa survived for a 6-5 win over Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola, somehow avoiding a number of Labriola’s scoring opportunities in the final minute.

“In that second session I thought the guys responded, did a really nice job” Bormet said. “Lost a couple of tough ones there, but overall I thought the guys wrestled really well.”

Michigan and second-place Penn State went head-to-head at 133 pounds, with PSU’s Roman Bravo-Young coming out with a 4-0 victory over Dylan Ragusin. Bravo-Young, a returning national champion and ranked No. 1 nationally, moves into Sunday’s finals to meet third-ranked Austin DeSanto of Iowa, a comeback winner over Illinois’ Lucas Boyd in a match that got contentious after the final whistle.

DeSanto’s win brought the large contingent of Hawkeye fans to its feet as the two wrestlers exchanged words and had to be separated.

Michigan returned the favor at 157 when tenth-ranked Will Lewan scored an overtime takedown to knock off Brady Berge 3-1.

Bravo-Young, Nick Lee (141) Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) give the Nittany Lions five finalists.

Starocci, a returning national champion, is in the gold medal round after a medical forfeit by Iowa’s Michael Kemerer. It was set to be a rematch of last year’s national final, but will have to wait.

Penn State pushed all ten through the first round, including six via bye. But the quarterfinals weren’t as friendly to the Nittany Lions, who saw fifth-ranked Drew Hildebrandt upended by No. 13 Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern at 125 pounds.

Hildebrandt was then bounced from the tournament in his next match, a 6-3 loss to tenth-ranked Patrick McKee of Minnesota in the consolation rounds.

Iowa, winners of the last two Big Ten tournaments, will have finalists in DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi.

Marinelli will wrestle for the Big Ten title for the fourth time in his career. The fourth-ranked Cassioppi capped the day with a late comeback and overtime victory over Penn State’s No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet to punch his ticket for the finals.

Cassioppi scored a takedown near the edge of the mat with five seconds left in regulation to tie things, then got another 20 seconds into the sudden victory period for the win, giving the Hawkeye contingent something to leave happy about.

It wasn’t a banner day for the tournament hosts, who went 1-4 in the semifinal round. The lone Husker win came from senior Eric Schultz, who will wrestle in his third straight Big Ten final.

The third-ranked Schultz got an escape with 90 seconds left and held on to earn a 3-2 decision over No. 11 Patrick Brucki of Michigan, advancing to the championship match and giving Nebraska one chance at ending a Big Ten title drought that stretches back to 2015.

“I can’t describe it, it’s just incredible,” Schultz said. “I could be biased, but I think this is the best Big Tens I’ve been to so far.”

Husker coach Mark Manning said Schultz “kept good pace and stayed really composed.”

Schultz will meet Penn State's Dean, the No. 1 wrestler in the nation at 197, in Sunday's final.

Schultz’ win helped salvage a tough day for NU, which had agonizing semifinal losses from Labriola, Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (157) and Taylor Venz (184).

The sixth-ranked Lovett was blitzed by double underhooks from No. 5 Austin Gomez of Wisconsin in their semifinal. Gomez turned the mistake into a 20-second pin.

“That guy’s really good in upper-body, and we think we’re good, but we’re not,” Manning said. “That’s not where we need to be, so we got outwrestled obviously.”

Robb pushed second-ranked Ryan Deakin of Northwestern in their semifinal, losing 5-3 for the second two-point loss of the season to the Wildcat.

Venz couldn’t mount a comeback in a 6-2 loss to the top-ranked Brooks of Penn State.

The day didn’t get off to the start that the tourney hosts had hoped for, either, when NU senior Chad Red was upset in the opening round. Red, seeded fourth and ranked tenth in the nation, was hit with a match-deciding stall call in the final seconds of a 9-8 loss to unranked Cayden Rooks of Indiana, the bracket’s No. 13 seed.

Red rebounded for a win in his first consolation match later in the day, but saw a late lead evaporate and eventually turn into an overtime loss to Parker Filius of Purdue, the No. 11 seed at 141.

Redshirt freshman Bubba Wilson gave the hometown fans something to cheer about, though. Wilson went 3-1 on the day, along the way clinching a spot in the NCAA tournament later this month. His 5-2 win over Caleb Fish of Michigan State in the consolation semifinals also put Wilson a Sunday win away from the third-place match.

Husker heavyweight Christian Lance split his four matches Saturday, winning his opener and first consolation match.

Consolation rounds, including seventh-place matches, begin Sunday at 11 a.m. The afternoon session, set for 3:30, will feature championship matches and be televised live on Big Ten Network.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.