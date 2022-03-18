Five Huskers earn All-American honors at NCAA wrestling championships

Ridge Lovett will try to become Nebraska's first national wrestling champion since 2011 as the Huskers will have five All-Americans this season.

After pinning second-seeded Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State in the second period in Friday's quarterfinals, the 149-pound Lovett used a late reversal to edge Bryce Andonian of Virginia Tech 5-4 in the semifinals.

Lovett, who is seeded 10th, will face two-time national champion Yianni Diakomihalis in Saturday night's final.

Lovett trailed Andonian 4-2 before his reversal with 50 seconds left. He rode out Andonian the rest of the way, which gave Lovett the decisive riding point.

Lovett was the only Husker in the semifinals, but Nebraska found success in wrestlebacks.

Nebraska is in fourth place in the team standings with 50.5 points. Penn State leads, while Michigan is second.

Seniors Eric Schultz and Christian Lance each are All-Americans for the first time.

Schultz, who was runner-up at 197 pounds at the Big Ten meet, earned a 4-2 decision over Virginia's Jay Aiello in his Round of 12 match, while heavyweight Lance got a takedown of Cornell's Lewis Fernandes in sudden-victory for a 4-2 win.

Peyton Robb, seeded 10th at 157, became an All-American by recording a second-period pin of fourth-seeded Ed Scott of North Carolina State, and at 174, Mikey Labriola is an All-American again as he decisoned Wyoming's Hayden Hastings 5-3 in their Round of 12 match. Earlier in the day, Labriola lost to top-ranked Carter Starocci of Penn State 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Robb, CJ Red (141) and Taylor Venz (184) won two matches each in Friday's early session to advance to Friday night's Round of 12.​

Red, who had medaled at nationals three previous times, was up 3-2 before Oregon State's Grant Willits recorded a pin 45 seconds into the second period, while Venz lost 7-5 in his Round of 12 match.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.