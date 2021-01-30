'Forever a Husker': Nebraska wrestling to honor Christian Miller in season's final home dual

Christian Miller is often in the thoughts of those in the Hendricks Training Complex wrestling room.
Miller's memory certainly will be on all the Huskers' minds as they pay tribute to him during Sunday's home dual against Wisconsin.
Miller had been on Nebraska's wrestling team since 2017 before he was killed in a car accident on Nov. 5. To honor Miller, the Huskers will wear custom shoes during their final home dual of the season.
"Our guys were really tight with Christian. He's an integral part of the team. He had a great opportunity to be a starter this year," Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. "He really worked at it and showed a lot of determination and heart toward Nebraska wrestling.
"That's why the guys on the team love him, because he wrestled hard and wrestled with his heart."
The custom wrestling shoes the Huskers will wear were designed by Elkhorn artist Chris Eckley, a former Husker baseball player.
Each shoe features a portrait of Miller on one side, the words "Forever a Husker" on the other side and Miller's name above the laces. Manning said Eckley, as well as Miller's family, will be in attendance for Sunday's dual.
"It will be emotional Sunday," Manning said.
Even before he joined the Huskers, Miller was well known in wrestling circles around the state. He was a four-time state champion at Plainview High School, where he compiled a 169-2 record.
Miller started five duals for Nebraska the past two seasons at 133 and 141 pounds. The Huskers were training for an abbreviated season this winter when Miller was killed in the car accident in Lincoln.
"It tests not only your mental strength but also your spiritual strength," Manning said of the loss of Miller. "We talk a lot to our team about developing themselves spiritually. This is an opportunity that really hits home because someone they love and care about is all of a sudden gone from their lives."
The dual will start at 2 p.m. at the Devaney Center. No. 6 Nebraska is 3-1 in duals this season, while Wisconsin is 1-2. The Badgers did upset No. 16 Purdue last Sunday, and Wisconsin knocked off Nebraska 25-18 last season.
