'Forever a Husker': Nebraska wrestling to honor Christian Miller in season's final home dual

Christian Miller is often in the thoughts of those in the Hendricks Training Complex wrestling room.

Miller's memory certainly will be on all the Huskers' minds as they pay tribute to him during Sunday's home dual against Wisconsin.

Miller had been on Nebraska's wrestling team since 2017 before he was killed in a car accident on Nov. 5. To honor Miller, the Huskers will wear custom shoes during their final home dual of the season.

"Our guys were really tight with Christian. He's an integral part of the team. He had a great opportunity to be a starter this year," Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. "He really worked at it and showed a lot of determination and heart toward Nebraska wrestling.

"That's why the guys on the team love him, because he wrestled hard and wrestled with his heart."

The custom wrestling shoes the Huskers will wear were designed by Elkhorn artist Chris Eckley, a former Husker baseball player.

Each shoe features a portrait of Miller on one side, the words "Forever a Husker" on the other side and Miller's name above the laces. Manning said Eckley, as well as Miller's family, will be in attendance for Sunday's dual.

"It will be emotional Sunday," Manning said.