Former Husker Jordan Burroughs secures spot on U.S. team for Senior world championships

NEW YORK — Former Husker Jordan Burroughs secured his spot on the U.S. team that will compete at the Senior world championships after his victory Wednesday at the Final X series.

In the 79-kilogram freestyle finals, the reigning world champ defeated Chance Marstellar 4-0 in the first round of the series. In the second round, Marstellar forced a third match after his 2-2 victory. In Round 3, Burroughs grabbed an early 3-0 lead and sealed the 5-0 win with a second-period takedown.

This win qualified Burroughs for his 11th world or Olympic team, giving him a chance to break the freestyle title record he shares with John Smith. The world championship are Sept. 10 through 18 in Belgrade, Sebia.