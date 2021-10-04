Former Husker Jordan Burroughs ties U.S. record with another world wrestling title

OSLO, Norway — Jordan Burroughs' latest victory puts the former Husker in the record books.

Burroughs earned a 5-1 victory over Iran's Mohammad Nokhodilarimi in the 79-kilogram final Monday afternoon for his fifth World Wrestling Championship.

Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa All-American Thomas Gilman also had a breakthrough victory as he claimed the 57-kg. gold.

The 33-year-old Burroughs ties John Smith for the most senior-level world and Olympic gold medals by any wrestler in United States history.

Smith won two Olympic golds and four world titles. Burroughs won at the 2012 Olympics and has five world titles. He has been on 10 U.S Senior World or Olympic teams and has won six golds and three bronze medals.

Burroughs led the 20-year-old Nokhodilarimi 1-0 at the break. Burroughs then scored twice with double-leg takedowns for a 5-0 lead.

Burroughs revealed after the final he was wrestling with a torn calf muscle suffered in the U.S. Trials three weeks ago.

Gilman won the first senior gold of his career with a 5-3 victory over Alireza Sarlak of Iran.