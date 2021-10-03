OSLO, Norway — Former Husker Jordan Burroughs is a win away from becoming a five-time World champion after advancing Sunday to the 79-kilogram final at the World Wrestling Championships.

Burroughs, who also won Olympic gold in 2012, went 4-0 Sunday as he defeated Ryuki Yoshida of Japan 10-1 in the semifinals.

Burroughs will face Mohammad Nokhodilarimi of Iran in the final on Monday.

Also in the finals is Thomas Gilman at 57 kg. The Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa All-American rolled to a 15-5 win over Germany's Horst Lehr in his semifinal. Gilman will meet Iran's Alireza Sarlak in the finals.