Former Huskers Jordan Burroughs, James Green make U.S. team for World Championships
WRESTLING

Former Huskers Jordan Burroughs, James Green make U.S. team for World Championships

Former Husker All-Americans Jordan Burroughs and James Green made another U.S. national team Sunday as they won their weight divisions at the Senior World team trials at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Burroughs, the 2012 Olympic champion, made his 10th World or Olympic team. He defeated Alex Dieringer in both of their best-two-out-of-three matches in the 79-kilogram final. Burroughs has won five golds and three bronzes in previous World Championships.

Green won both of his final matches against Ryan Deakin. Green forced a step out with five seconds left for a 4-2 win, securing the title. Green is going to his sixth Senior Worlds.

Former Iowa Hawkeye Thomas Gilman is also on the team at 57 kilograms. The Omaha Skutt graduate won a bronze medal last month at the Olympics.

The World Championships begin Oct. 2 in Oslo, Norway.

