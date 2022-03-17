 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WRESTLING

Four Nebraska wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals of NCAA championships

DETROIT — Four Huskers went 2-0 and reached the quarterfinal round during Thursday’s opening day of the NCAA championships.

Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett, Mikey Labriola, Eric Schultz and Christian Lance advanced as the Huskers went 7-1 in the first round.

Lance picked up a 5-4 win over fifth seed and previously unbeaten Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force in the second round. They were tied 1-1 early in the third period before Lance picked up a pair of takedowns.

The 10th-seeded Lovett controlled seventh-seeded Joshua Heil of Campbell during the last two periods for an 8-1 decision at 149 pounds. Labriola, who placed third at nationals last year but was seeded ninth this week, advanced with a 3-2 win over Purdue’s Gerritt Nijenhuis. A takedown in the second period gave Labriola a 3-0 lead.

Schultz, who was runner-up at 197 at the Big Ten meet, won a 4-3 decision over Greg Bulsak of Rutgers in the second round. It was tied 2-2 midway through the third period when Schultz recorded the decisive takedown.

In other second-round matches, CJ Red, who has earned All-America honors in his previous three trips to nationals, pushed undefeated and third-seeded Sebastian Rivera of Maryland before falling 7-6 in sudden victory.

Red trailed 3-0 after two periods before an escape and a takedown tied it 3-3. They traded reversals in the final minute before Rivera was awarded a penalty point for a 6-5 lead. Red tied it with a riding-time point, but a penalty point in sudden victory give Rivera the win.

At 157, Nebraska’s Peyton Robb led 5-4 after one period but Lehigh’s Josh Humphreys was in control after that in an 8-5 win. And at 184, NU’s Taylor Venz led 1-0 late in the second period before Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero got a pair of takedowns for a 5-1 win.

Nebraska had 14 points and was tied for sixth after two rounds. Penn State led with 25.5 points while Iowa was third with 19.5.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

