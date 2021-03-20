Husker junior Mikey Labriola finishes third at NCAA wrestling championship

ST. LOUIS — Nebraska junior Mikey Labriola finished in third place at 174 pounds, while Husker senior CJ Red finished sixth at 141 at the NCAA wrestling championship.

Labriola, who placed sixth at nationals in 2019, went 6-1 at the tournament, winning his last four matches. His lone loss was a 4-2 decision to Bernie Truax of Cal Poly in the quarterfinals. Labriola avenged that loss with an 8-3 win in the third-place match.

Labriola and Truax were tied 2-2 in the third period when Labriola got a takedown and four-point near-fall.

Labriola reached the third-place match with a 5-4 win earlier Saturday over second-seeded Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley. Labriola recorded two takedowns in the third period and rode out Romero in the final 30 seconds for the win.

Red, who previously placed seventh in 2018 and eighth in 2019 at nationals, dropped both of his matches Saturday to finish sixth. In his fifth-place match, he lost 3-0 to Dylan Duncan of Illinois.

In the team standings, Iowa, which has three wrestlers in tonight's finals, remains in control with 124 points. Oklahoma State is second with 95.5, one point ahead of Penn State. Nebraska finishes with 38 points and is in 12th place.

