Husker wrestler Alex Thomsen wins weight class during first day of Senior Nationals
WRESTLING

Husker wrestler Alex Thomsen wins weight class during first day of Senior Nationals

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Husker wrestler Alex Thomsen won his 60-kg Greco-Roman weight class Friday during the first day of Senior Nationals.

Thomsen, who was seeded ninth for the event, earned a 5-3 decision over Mosha Schwartz in the final. He went 4-0 on the day, which also included a 10-4 win over top-seeded Taylor LaMont in the quarterfinals.

In all, six Huskers competed Friday. Peyton Robb (77 kg) finished fourth, while Austin Emerson (130 kg) placed eighth.​

