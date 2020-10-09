Husker wrestler Alex Thomsen wins weight class during first day of Senior Nationals

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Husker wrestler Alex Thomsen won his 60-kg Greco-Roman weight class Friday during the first day of Senior Nationals.

Thomsen, who was seeded ninth for the event, earned a 5-3 decision over Mosha Schwartz in the final. He went 4-0 on the day, which also included a 10-4 win over top-seeded Taylor LaMont in the quarterfinals.