Husker wrestling match against South Dakota State canceled due to COVID

Nebraska wrestling's home match against South Dakota State scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Husker team.

Ticket holders will be refunded at the conclusion of the season to include any further cancellations necessary.

The Huskers' next scheduled match is the Big Ten opener against Purdue on Jan. 7 in the Devaney Center.

Nebraska is 3-0 in duals this season, and finished first out of 26 teams in the Cliff Keen Invitational two weeks ago.

