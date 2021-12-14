 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker wrestling match against South Dakota State canceled due to COVID
0 comments
WRESTLING

Husker wrestling match against South Dakota State canceled due to COVID

Nebraska wrestling's home match against South Dakota State scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Husker team.

Ticket holders will be refunded at the conclusion of the season to include any further cancellations necessary.

The Huskers' next scheduled match is the Big Ten opener against Purdue on Jan. 7 in the Devaney Center.

Nebraska is 3-0 in duals this season, and finished first out of 26 teams in the Cliff Keen Invitational two weeks ago.

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert