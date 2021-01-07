Husker wrestling opens season motivated to pick up where they left off

Nebraska felt momentum was on its side the last time it faced an opponent on the wrestling mat.

The Huskers just placed second in the Big Ten tournament behind top-ranked Iowa for their best finish since joining the conference. Hopes were high with the national meet right around the corner, but it never took place, wiped out by COVID-19.

That was 10 months ago. A long, trying offseason followed.

"It's been a challenge," Nebraska coach Mark Manning said.

Team members found ways to train on their own and in smaller groups. Manning said the Huskers hadn't practiced together as a team until they returned from Christmas break. And in November, they lost teammate Christian Miller when he was killed in a car accident in Lincoln.

But last week the program announced its 2021 schedule. The Huskers open Friday at home against Minnesota. In InterMat's national dual rankings, NU is fourth — behind fellow Big Ten powers Iowa, Michigan and Penn State — while Minnesota is 12th.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Manning said. "We have a motivated group, we have a competitive group."