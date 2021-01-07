Husker wrestling opens season motivated to pick up where they left off

Nebraska felt momentum was on its side the last time it faced an opponent on the wrestling mat.
The Huskers just placed second in the Big Ten tournament behind top-ranked Iowa for their best finish since joining the conference. Hopes were high with the national meet right around the corner, but it never took place, wiped out by COVID-19.
That was 10 months ago. A long, trying offseason followed.
"It's been a challenge," Nebraska coach Mark Manning said.
Team members found ways to train on their own and in smaller groups. Manning said the Huskers hadn't practiced together as a team until they returned from Christmas break. And in November, they lost teammate Christian Miller when he was killed in a car accident in Lincoln.
But last week the program announced its 2021 schedule. The Huskers open Friday at home against Minnesota. In InterMat's national dual rankings, NU is fourth — behind fellow Big Ten powers Iowa, Michigan and Penn State — while Minnesota is 12th.
"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Manning said. "We have a motivated group, we have a competitive group."
Nebraska is expected to have six returning starters in its lineup when they face Minnesota. That dual will be aired on BTN beginning at 8 p.m. — only family members will be allowed to be in attendance.
Three of the returners — CJ Red (141 pounds), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) — are in their fourth seasons as starters, while Mikey Labriola will start for the third straight year at 174. All four are ranked in the top seven in their respective weight classes by InterMat.
Other top returning starters are moving up a weight class for their sophomore seasons. Alex Thomsen will compete at 133, while Peyton Robb will be at 165. Robb went 20-6 last season at 157.
"He came back better than ever," Manning said of Robb.
Manning said at least one former Husker had plenty of success after moving up in weight classes when he was at Nebraska.
"I recruited Jordan Burroughs to wrestle 141 for us and he was at 149 six months later. And he wrestled 165 when he graduated," Manning said.
Senior Liam Cronin, who transferred from Indiana, will start at 125. Cronin placed fifth at the Big Ten meet last March and went 2-1 against Thomsen in three matches last season.
"He's gunning to be an All-American this year. He's a spark plug," Manning said.
Manning added that 149 is the team's most competitive weight with Kevon Davenport, Jevon Parrish and Brock Hardy battling for the starting spot. Hardy, a freshman who was a four-time state champion in Utah, is expected to start Friday.
Norfolk's Caleb Licking (157) and heavyweight Christian Lance will round out NU's lineup against the Gophers.
Friday's dual is one of six regular-season dates Nebraska has in its abbreviated, conference-only schedule. Manning said his team wants to make the most of it.
"It's important for us to be the most disciplined team. You test positive and you're out for three of those matches," he said. "We have to stay in our bubble, stay together."
Nebraska's 2021 schedule
Jan. 8: Minnesota
Jan. 15: at Iowa
Jan. 23: Maryland and Northwestern
Jan. 31: Wisconsin
Feb. 6: at Indiana quad (with Michigan State and Rutgers)
Feb. 21: at Illinois