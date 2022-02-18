Husker wrestling seniors returned for a 'chance to be national champions'

Mark Manning began penciling CJ Red, Taylor Venz and Eric Schultz in his starting lineup in 2017.

Four seasons later and the Husker wrestling coach still has those three in his lineup — Red at 141 pounds, Venz at 184 and Schultz at 197.

"CJ, Taylor and Eric, they move the needle on our team. They move the needle on our program," Manning said of Nebraska's senior class as they prepare for their final dual Sunday. "I've seen all three of those guys grow up to be great men. Just how they've grown, that's what college athletics teach us and prepares these guys for life."

The 10th-ranked Huskers will face No. 2 Iowa at the Devaney Center at 6 p.m. Sunday, and 10 seniors will be honored. It also will cap a month that saw Nebraska square off with No. 3 Michigan and No. 1 Penn State — NU lost those duals 20-13 and 21-13.

Schultz welcomes the challenging schedule, especially as a warmup for the two biggest meets of the year — the Big Ten tournament, which takes place at Pinnacle Bank Arena the first weekend of March, and the NCAA tournament.

"Some guys might not like it, but personally I like it," Schultz said. "I feel more comfortable the more I get to see somebody, how they wrestle, their style. I feel more confident the next time I wrestle them."

Schultz is 13-1 and ranked third nationally at 197, behind only Penn State's Max Dean and Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan, who handed Schultz his only loss this season in the final of the Cliff Keen Invitational in early December.

Schultz is one win from the 100th of his Husker career. He's expected to face fourth-ranked Jacob Warner on Sunday — they have split their four career meetings, with Schultz winning the last two.

"(Schultz's) No. 1 thing is his pace. He's willing to put forth more effort them 99.999% of guys," said teammate Christian Lance, another senior who has started the past three years at heavyweight. "He has a lot of wrestling skills, but he also has a lot of determination."

Lance wrestled at Division II Fort Hays State for three seasons before transferring to Nebraska.

"I came here from Fort Hays because I wanted to be around winners, wanted to be around top-level guys, wanted to be the best version I could be," said Lance, who is ranked 12th nationally. "It's been everything I could have possibly hoped for."

Schultz has been runner-up at the Big Ten meet the past two years, but he hasn't medaled at the national meet.

Red and Venz will look to add to their All-America careers.

Red, who was a four-time undefeated high school state champion in Indiana before coming to Nebraska, has been an All-American each year at nationals. He placed seventh in 2018, eighth in 2019 and sixth last season.

Red is ranked 10th in his weight class this year, but this month he has wins over then-No. 4 Dylan Duncan of Illinois and No. 11 Stevan Micic of Michigan, and lost a 4-1 decision to No. 1 Nick Lee of Penn State. Red will face No. 2 Jaydin Eierman on Sunday.

Venz was an All-American in 2018 when he placed fourth at nationals. The Minnesotan was looking for nationals in 2020 when it was supposed to take place in Minneapolis, but that meet was canceled by COVID.

COVID triggered the NCAA to grant athletes an extra year of eligibility, and that's the reason Red, Venz and Schultz remain Huskers. Schultz said returning was an easy choice.

"Once I know there was an extra year, I was 99% sure I was going to take it," he said.

"Those three guys have a chance to be national champions," Manning said.

Other top-10 individual matchups for Sunday's dual will be at 149 pounds with seventh-ranked Ridge Lovett against No. 10 Max Murin and also at 174, where No. 2 Michael Kemerer of Iowa squares off with Mikey Labriola.

This will be the fourth straight year Iowa and Nebraska have dueled as top-10 teams. Iowa's won the previous three, including 31-6 last season.

