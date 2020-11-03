Millard South's Antrell Taylor commits to Nebraska wrestling

Millard South junior Antrell Taylor decided there was no better time than Tuesday to make his commitment. Taylor, who won a Class A title in February at 145 pounds, announced via twitter his commitment to Nebraska.

“I feel like it is the best spot for me and somewhere that I can reach my full potential and reach all of my dreams of being world champion and winning an Olympic gold medal,” he said of his commitment to Nebraska. “I feel like it is the perfect time. I knew I wanted to go there so why wait.”

Taylor called NU coach Mark Manning on Tuesday night to deliver the news. He had grown close with NU’s head man and assistant coach Bryan Snyder.

“I fell like I was real close to them as a wrestler and just as a person,” Taylor said. “I have a good relationship with them.”

Former Husker Jordan Burroughs knows something about achieving the goals Taylor wants. The two-time national champion, Olympic and four-time World Champion called Taylor on Monday night to give his pitch for NU.

“It was crazy talking to the best wrestler in the world,” Taylor said of the conversation. “He told me about his experience at Nebraska and how he has been there for 15 years and how they will take care of you for not just four years but for your career.”