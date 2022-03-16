Nebraska has experience in their corner at the NCAA wrestling tournament

Nebraska won't be short on experience when it heads to the NCAA wrestling tournament in Detroit.

From that standpoint, there shouldn't be too many surprises for what the eight Husker qualifiers will see on the mat. Coach Mark Manning, though, wants to make sure his wrestlers are in the proper frame of mind.

"We're focusing on looking through the windshield rather than the rearview mirror," Manning said. "It's about raising the bar and maximizing our potential."

Nebraska hoped for a better showing at the Big Ten meet earlier this month, when it finished seventh in front of a hometown crowd. At nationals, which run Thursday through Saturday, five Huskers are seeded in the top 10 but only Eric Schultz (third at 197 pounds) is seeded higher than ninth.

This is a group that's had success at nationals, though.

Three Huskers were All-Americans at past national meets. Mikey Labriola finished third at 174 last season, though he's seeded ninth this week after a fifth-place finish at Big Tens. Taylor Venz (184) finished fourth at nationals in 2018 while 141-pounder CJ Red finished in the top eight in each of his three previous nationals, but he's seeded 19th.

Manning knows seedings rarely play out at nationals.

"It's like in basketball, you'll see a seven seed upset a two seed or lower seeds advance," Manning said. "We're not looking too far ahead. We're focusing on our matches on Thursday morning, and then after that, we'll focus on our matches Thursday night.

"At the end of the day, you just need to go by the old metaphor of taking it one match at a time."

Schultz has finished runner-up at the Big Ten meet three years in a row, but in his final season he's still looking to break through at nationals. He was seeded second at nationals last year, but went 2-2.

This season, he is 16-2 with his only losses coming against Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan in the Cliff Keen Invitational final in December and Penn State's Max Dean in the Big Ten final. Dean and Buchanan are the top two seeds at nationals.

Manning said the team has had good practices and is healthy. He just wants to see his squad stay sharp mentally.

"It's about controlling your thoughts in the big moments," Manning said.

