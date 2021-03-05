Nebraska senior Eric Schultz has a target on his back at the Big Ten wrestling meet

Schultz's best win came early in the season at Iowa when he recorded a late takedown for a 3-2 win over third-ranked Jacob Warner.

That was one of two wins that day for the Huskers as Iowa won the dual 31-6. It also was Nebraska's only dual loss in 2021.

"I think our guys are a lot more seasoned than they were back in January," Manning said. "I think we're peaking at the right time. Our guys are strong and healthy. I think we're in a great place right now."

Overall, Nebraska has an experienced team after placing second behind Iowa at the 2020 league meet. It was NU's best finish at a conference meet since 2009.

Two other Huskers will be competing in their fourth Big Ten meet. CJ Red is seeded fourth at 141 pounds, while Taylor Venz is sixth at 184.

Four others — Liam Cronin (125), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (165) and Mikey Labriola (174) — wrestled at last year's league meet. Cronin, who transferred from Indiana in the offseason, and Labriola are seeded second in their weight classes. Labriola is 8-0 this season and ranked second nationally by InterMat.

The three other Huskers — Tucker Sjomeling (133), Caleb Licking (157) and Christian Lance (285) — will make their Big Ten debuts.