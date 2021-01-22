 Skip to main content
Nebraska wrestling aim to bounce back as Huskers host double dual
WRESTLING

Nebraska wrestling aim to bounce back as Huskers host double dual

The Nebraska wrestling team looks to bounce back for a 31-6 loss at No. 1 Iowa last Friday as the Huskers host a double dual on Saturday at the Devaney Center.

NU will face No. 25 Northwestern at 1:30 p.m. and then Maryland at 3. Northwestern lost its only dual this season, falling 28-8 to No. 16 Purdue last week, while Maryland has been outscored 128-3 in three dual losses.

Northwestern is led by Ryan Deakin, who is the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 157 pounds.

Nebraska's highest-ranked wrestler is Eric Schultz, who's second at 197. He'll face Northwestern's Lucas Davison, who is ranked 11th. Another top matchup will be at 125 as Northwestern's Michael DeAugustino is ranked eighth and Nebraska's Liam Cronin is 11th.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

