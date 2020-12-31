Nebraska wrestling announces schedule

Nebraska announced its wrestling schedule on Thursday as the Huskers will compete on six dates.

That includes three home dates, beginning with Minnesota on Jan. 8. NU defeated the Gophers 29-12 to finish last season, extending the Huskers' dual win streak to six.

​The Huskers then will head to Iowa for a dual on Jan. 15. NU and Iowa were among the favorites for last season's NCAA championships before that event was canceled by COVID-19.

NU finished second in the Big Ten championships last season and returns a majority of its starters.

Schedule

Jan.: 8, Minnesota; 15, at Iowa; 23, Maryland and Northwestern; 31, Wisconsin.

Feb.: 6, at Indiana quad (with Michigan State and Rutgers); 21, at Illinois.