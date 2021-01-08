Nebraska wrestling defeats Minnesota in season opener

LINCOLN — A pin by Mikey Labriola at 174 pounds propelled fourth-ranked Nebraska to a 22-14 dual win over No. 12 Minnesota in their season debut Friday night at the Devaney Center.

The dual was tied 9-9 with four matches left when Labriola earned the only pin of the night. He led 9-4 in the third period before pinning Jake Allar.

Eric Schultz, ranked second at 197, also earned bonus points for NU as he won 14-3.

Three newcomers also won their Husker debuts. Liam Cronin, a transfer from Indiana, earned an 8-1 decision over 14th-ranked Patrick McKee at 125; 149-pound freshman Brock Hardy used a second-period near-fall to propel him to a 9-2 win over 19th-ranked Michael Blochus; and Nathan Haas earned a 5-2 decision over 19th-ranked Owen Webster at 184.

Nebraska returns to action Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. with a showdown against No. 1 Iowa.