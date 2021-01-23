Nebraska wrestling defeats Northwestern, Maryland in double dual

LINCOLN — No. 7 Nebraska won the final 15 matches of its double dual Saturday at the Devaney Center, defeating No. 25 Northwestern 26-10 before blanking Maryland 38-0.

Nebraska trailed Northwestern 10-7 midway through their dual after Maxx Mayfield, a Lincoln East graduate, picked up an overtime win over Caleb Licking at 157 pounds.

But it was all Huskers from there. NU got bonus-point wins from Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184) and heavyweight Christian Lance to close out the Wildcats.

Nebraska also got a 3-2 win from Eric Schultz, ranked second at 197, over No. 11 Lucas Davison. Schultz trailed 1-0 after two periods before an escape tied it, and then a takedown with 25 seconds left gave him the victory.

Nebraska then rolled past Maryland. Liam Cronin (125) and Lance started and finished the dual with pins, while Labriola and Schultz had major decisions.

Venz was pushed in his match by Kyle Cochran, which was tied 2-2 before Venz recorded the decisive takedown with 32 seconds left for a 4-2 win.

Nebraska will have its final home dual of the season on Jan. 31 when it faces Wisconsin.

NEBRASKA 26, NORTHWESTERN 10