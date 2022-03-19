Nebraska wrestling finishes fifth at NCAA meet

DETROIT — Nebraska coach Mark Manning always strives for his wrestling team to peak during the month of March.

The Huskers were disappointed they didn't finish higher than seventh at the Big Ten meet earlier this month at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But at this week's NCAA meet, the Huskers were closer to reaching their potential.

They entered nationals with just one wrestler seeded in the top eight in his weight class. They ended up having five in the top eight as the five All-Americans tie the most the Huskers have had since 2008.

And as a team, Nebraska finished in fifth place with 59.5 points. It's the sixth time since 2015 that the Huskers have finished in the top 10, but this year was their highest finish since they placed fourth in 2009.

Penn State pulled away for the team title, while Michigan was second and Iowa was third. Michigan had won the Big Ten title over the Nittany Lions.

Leading the Huskers was sophomore Ridge Lovett, who reached the 149-pound final before losing an 11-5 decision to three-time national champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell.

Diakomihalis stayed in control as he won his 75th match in a row. He recorded two takedowns in each of the first two periods for a 9-3 lead.

But for Lovett, who went 1-2 at nationals last season, it was a breakthrough tournament. He came in seeded 10th before downing the second and seventh seeds on his way to the final.

Fellow sophomore Peyton Robb, who didn't place at nationals as a freshman, won five straight matches to reach the third-place match at 157 pounds. He ended up in fourth place as he lost to Iowa State's David Carr, who came into nationals ranked No. 1.

Mikey Labriola placed at nationals at 174 for the third time as he finished in seventh. Eric Schultz, who was the Big Ten runner-up at 197, decisioned Greg Bulsak of Rutgers for the second time at nationals to also placed seventh. Schultz's two losses at nationals were 2-0 and 3-2 decisions.

Senior heavyweight Christian Lance, who wrestled at Division II Fort Hays State before transferring to Nebraska, became an All-American for the first time as he placed eighth.

Nebraska place matches Saturday

149: 1, Yianni Diakomihalis, Cornell, dec. Ridge Lovett, NU, 11-5.

157: 3, David Carr, Iowa State, dec. Peyton Robb, NU, 7-2.

174: 7, Mikey Labriola, NU, dec. Clay Lautt, North Carolina, 3-2.

197: 7, Eric Schultz, NU, dec. Greg Bulsak, Rutgers, 3-2.

285: 7, Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, dec. Christian Lance, NU, 2-0.​

