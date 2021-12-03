Nebraska wrestling in first place heading into final day at Cliff Keen Invitational

LAS VEGAS — Nebraska went 7-0 in the quarterfinal round to bolt into the team lead at the 26-team Cliff Keen Invitational on Friday.

Nebraska heads into the tournament's final day with 79.5 points, while Ohio State is next with 71. The top five teams are from the Big Ten.

Mikey Labriola, Nebraska's only top seed in the tournament, won his quarterfinal with an 18-1 technical fall at 174 pounds.

He's joined in the semis by Ridge Lovett (149), who scored eight points in the second period to upend sixth-ranked Jared Abas of Stanford 9-2; Taylor Venz (184), who pulled away from Princeton's Travis Stefanik for a 6-2 decision; Eric Schultz (197), who scored an escape and got a riding-time point for a 2-0 win; and heavyweight Christian Lance, who scored four third-period points for a 6-3 win.

CJ Red (141) and Peyton Robb (157) also advanced with last-minute takedowns to break 1-1 tie in their quarterfinals.

Red advanced with a 3-2 win over Ohio State's Dylan D'emilio as Red recorded a takedown with 30 seconds left. Robb defeated The Citadel's Dazjon Casto 3-1 with a takedown with 25 seconds left.

